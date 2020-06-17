Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell

Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers, Spc. Arthor Hruska and Spc. Darius Flessner, place a cooler full of nasopharyngeal samples from the mobile testing site into a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper’s car, June 17, 2020, at the Burwell Volunteer Fire Department in Burwell, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Officer Candidate Heidi McClintock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 13:32 VIRIN: 200617-Z-BY260-034 Resolution: 5472x3648 Location: BURWELL, NE, US