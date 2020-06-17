Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell [Image 3 of 4]

    Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell

    BURWELL, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers, Spc. Arthor Hruska and Spc. Darius Flessner, pose for a photo with nasopharyngeal samples from the mobile testing site at the Burwell Volunteer Fire Department in Burwell, Nebraska on June 17, 2020. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Officer Candidate Heidi McClintock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 13:32
    Photo ID: 6250513
    VIRIN: 200617-Z-BY260-032
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: BURWELL, NE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Heidi McClintock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell
    Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell
    Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell
    Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    first responders
    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    Troopers
    PPE
    Partnerships
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    samples
    Citizen Soldiers
    personal protective equipment
    Citizen Airmen
    healthcare workers
    Nebraska State Patrol
    mobile testing
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
    nasopharyngeal swab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT