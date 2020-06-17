Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell

Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers, Spc. Arthor Hruska and Spc. Darius Flessner, pose for a photo with nasopharyngeal samples from the mobile testing site at the Burwell Volunteer Fire Department in Burwell, Nebraska on June 17, 2020. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Officer Candidate Heidi McClintock)

