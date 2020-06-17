Nebraska National Guard Soldiers package up nasopharyngeal samples from local citizens, June 17, 2020, at a mobile testing site at the Burwell Volunteer Fire Department in Burwell, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Officer Candidate Heidi McClintock)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 13:32
|Photo ID:
|6250508
|VIRIN:
|200617-Z-BY260-008
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|BURWELL, NE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Heidi McClintock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT