Nebraska Soldiers, State Patrol partner together for COVID-19 testing in Burwell

Spc. Darius Flessner, a military police officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard, puts nasopharyngeal samples in a cooler, June 17, 2020, at a mobile testing site at the Burwell Volunteer Fire Department in Burwell, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Officer Candidate Heidi McClintock)

