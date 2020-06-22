The 22nd NCOLCoE Commandant Changes out with Distinguished Service

Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy J. Sellers was recognized during his change of commandant ceremony for his distinguished service, June 22. Sellers served as the 22nd NCOLCoE commandant from 2017-2020. He also holds the distinction of being the first African-American commandant and the first commandant to have a military career field in sustainment since the inception of the Sergeants Major Academy in 1973.

