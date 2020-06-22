The 22nd NCOLCoE Commandant Changes out with Distinguished Service

A ceremony held at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, marked a change in leadership, the recognition of an outstanding leader, the achievement of the Army Superior Unit Award, and highlighted the ongoing mission at the NCOLCoE and Sergeants Major Academy, June 22.

