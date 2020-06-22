Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy J. Sellers the 22nd NCO Leadership Center of Excellence received the Army Distinguished Service Medal during his change of commandant ceremony, June 22.
|06.22.2020
|06.24.2020 13:44
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
The 22nd NCOLCoE Commandant Changes out with Distinguished Service
