    The 22nd NCOLCoE Commandant Changes out with Distinguished [Image 4 of 4]

    The 22nd NCOLCoE Commandant Changes out with Distinguished

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Danielle ODonnell 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy J. Sellers the 22nd NCO Leadership Center of Excellence received the Army Distinguished Service Medal during his change of commandant ceremony, June 22.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 13:44
    Photo ID: 6250503
    VIRIN: 200622-O-XZ747-321
    Resolution: 2798x2106
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 22nd NCOLCoE Commandant Changes out with Distinguished [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle ODonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

