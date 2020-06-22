Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 13:44 Photo ID: 6250503 VIRIN: 200622-O-XZ747-321 Resolution: 2798x2106 Size: 1.35 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The 22nd NCOLCoE Commandant Changes out with Distinguished [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle ODonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.