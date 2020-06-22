At the change of commandant ceremony that took place at the Cooper Lecture Center on Fort Bliss, is where Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt assumed responsibility of the students, Soldiers, families, and staff of the NCOLCoE and Sergeants Major Academy from Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, June 22.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
The 22nd NCOLCoE Commandant Changes out with Distinguished Service
