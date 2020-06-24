Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class MacAdam Weissman 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (June 24, 2020) Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) observe mooring operations as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) begins mooring at NBG for a scheduled port visit. Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 00:35
