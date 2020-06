USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (June 24, 2020) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede, assigned to Submarine Squadron 15, captures video of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it enters Apra Harbor prior to mooring at U.S. Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

