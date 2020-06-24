USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (June 24, 2020) Line handlers assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) haul in mooring lines as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) begins mooring at NBG for a scheduled port visit. Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

