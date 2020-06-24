SANTA RITA, Guam (June 24, 2020) A Sailor assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) pulls in shot line as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) begins mooring at NBG for a scheduled port visit. Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 00:34
|Photo ID:
|6249905
|VIRIN:
|200624-N-AC117-0203
|Resolution:
|6057x4038
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 MacAdam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
