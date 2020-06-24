Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam

    GUAM

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew White  

    Commander Task Force 75

    200624-N-WR252-1016 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 24, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) enters Apra Harbor prior to mooring at Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts. (U. S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 21:12
    Photo ID: 6249801
    VIRIN: 200624-N-WR252-1016
    Resolution: 4365x2910
    Size: 908.53 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Matthew White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Nimitz
    Pacific
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    Deployment
    Port Visit

