USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam

200624-N-WR252-1097 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 24, 2020) A Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) speaks into a sound powered telephone while the ship moors at Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts. (U. S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)

