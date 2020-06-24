USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam

200624-N-WR252-1004 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 24, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) passes Point Udall as it enters Apra Harbor prior to mooring at Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts. (U. S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)

