USS Nimitz Arrives in Guam

200624-N-WR252-1024 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 24, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) enters Apra Harbor prior to mooring at Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts. (U. S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 21:12
|Photo ID:
|6249802
|VIRIN:
|200624-N-WR252-1024
|Resolution:
|3726x2484
|Size:
|933.48 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
