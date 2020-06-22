Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen return after BTF deployment to Eielson AFB [Image 4 of 6]

    Airmen return after BTF deployment to Eielson AFB

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 22, 2020, after a Bomber Task Force deployment to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Strategic bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality, assure allies and partners, and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    This work, Airmen return after BTF deployment to Eielson AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

