Airmen return after BTF deployment to Eielson AFB

Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing are briefed after returning to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 22, 2020, from a Bomber Task Force deployment to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. BTF missions provide a persistent bomber presence in the Indo-Pacific theater and around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 17:43
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
