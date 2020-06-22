Airmen return after BTF deployment to Eielson AFB

Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 22, 2020 after a Bomber Task Force deployment to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The BTF brought B-52H Stratofortress bombers and 2nd BW Airmen to the Indo-Pacific theater to test their ability to integrate and operate from a forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
