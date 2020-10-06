Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Columbus AFB faith services gather to communicate unity through prayer [Image 3 of 4]

    Columbus AFB faith services gather to communicate unity through prayer

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Father Paul Stewart, a Catholic Priest, says a prayer for the Armed Forces June 10, 2020, at Freedom Park on Columbus AFB, Miss. The prayers held at Columbus AFB’s Freedom Park were to honor the people of Columbus and speak about the recent events unfolding in the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 12:44
    Photo ID: 6249259
    VIRIN: 200610-F-HX125-1048
    Resolution: 4807x3671
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Columbus AFB faith services gather to communicate unity through prayer [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel
    faith
    unity
    Columbus AFB
    prayer service
    Freedom Park
    14th FTW
    14th Flying Training Wing Chaplains

