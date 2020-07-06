Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Columbus AFB faith services gather to communicate unity through prayer [Image 1 of 4]

    Columbus AFB faith services gather to communicate unity through prayer

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Bradley Kimble, 14th Flying Training Wing Chaplain, says a prayer for the nation June 10, 2020, at Freedom Park on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The various speakers coordinated and divided up the various components of the prayers and collectively delegated the parts so that they all had a vital role to play in the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 12:44
    VIRIN: 200607-F-WW501-0023
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Chapel
    faith
    unity
    Columbus AFB
    prayer service
    Freedom Park
    14th FTW
    14th Flying Training Wing Chaplains

