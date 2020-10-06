Members of Team Blaze bow their heads in prayer June 10, 2020, at Freedom Park on Columbus Air Force Base Miss. The members that attended distanced themselves in light of the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing while still supporting on another through verbal means. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 12:44 Photo ID: 6249262 VIRIN: 200610-F-HX125-1055 Resolution: 5564x3672 Size: 3.22 MB Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Columbus AFB faith services gather to communicate unity through prayer [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.