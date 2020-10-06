Members of Team Blaze bow their heads in prayer June 10, 2020, at Freedom Park on Columbus Air Force Base Miss. The members that attended distanced themselves in light of the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing while still supporting on another through verbal means. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)
Columbus AFB faith services gather to communicate unity through prayer
