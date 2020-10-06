Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Columbus AFB faith services gather to communicate unity through prayer

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 14th Flying Training Wing Chapel team and members of different faiths gathered June 10, 2020, at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, to unify and broadcast their messages and feelings through prayer.

    The prayers were held at Columbus AFB’s Freedom Park to honor the people of Columbus and speak about the recent events unfolding in the country.

    “We all deserve some time to express how we feel and what we believe in,” said Father Paul Stewart, Catholic Priest. “Each one of us tried to dig up a lot in our prayers about several different aspects, so even if this is just being communicated to our community, this is our way of saying we are all affected by what is going on and that we have to stand together now more than ever.”

    The various speakers coordinated and divided up the various components of the prayers and collectively delegated the parts so that they all had a vital role to play in the ceremony.

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Bradley Kimble, 14th Flying Training Wing Chaplain, said a prayer for the nation; Father Stewart said a prayer for the Armed Forces; Chaplain (Capt.) Paul Walker, 14th FTW Chaplain, said a prayer for the cities; 2nd Lt. Jeremey Schwartz, Jewish Community Lay leader, said a prayer for the town of Columbus; Brandon Campbell, Latter Day Saints Lay leader, said a prayer for Columbus AFB; Chaplain (Capt.) Timmie Henson; 14th FTW Chaplain, said a prayer for individuals.

    “In this country we need unity more than anything,” Kimble said. “The chaplain team wanted to let everyone know that we are all struggling with the same thing, so we felt it was vital to give all our brothers and sisters a chance to come out and pray with us.”

    The members that were able to attend gathered at Freedom Park and distanced themselves in light of the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing while still supporting on another through verbal means.

    “When the nation is clearly struggling it makes sense for us to be able to come together and pray for healing,” Walker said.

    For anyone not able to attend, the group held a Facebook live event. The group prayer can be viewed by visiting Columbus AFB’s Facebook page and looking on the main feed or by clicking on the videos tab to see all videos posted.

