Viper Demo flies over Shaw

U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 18, 2020. The Viper has the ability to fly at speeds in excess of Mach 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

