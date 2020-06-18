Viper Demo flies over Shaw

U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, Air Combat Command’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 18, 2020. The team recently unveiled a new paint scheme for their primary jet “Venom” featuring black snake scales. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

