Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Viper Demo flies over Shaw [Image 3 of 4]

    Viper Demo flies over Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, Air Combat Command’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 18, 2020. The team recently unveiled a new paint scheme for their primary jet “Venom” featuring black snake scales. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 11:12
    Photo ID: 6249190
    VIRIN: 200618-F-JT758-1111
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 698.97 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo flies over Shaw [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Viper Demo flies over Shaw
    Viper Demo flies over Shaw
    Viper Demo flies over Shaw
    Viper Demo flies over Shaw

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    F16
    Win
    ACC
    Viper
    Family
    Mission
    SEAD
    20FW
    TeamShaw
    ShawAFB
    SouthCarolina
    20thFighterWing
    WeaselNation
    ViperDemo
    Unify
    Simplify

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT