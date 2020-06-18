U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, Air Combat Command’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 18, 2020. The F-16 VDT performs precision aerial maneuvers to showcase the capabilities of the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6249189
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-JT758-1041
|Resolution:
|3390x1961
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Viper Demo flies over Shaw [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
