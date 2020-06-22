Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Air Power [Image 6 of 9]

    Combat Air Power

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participate in an “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This was Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class China Shock)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Air Power [Image 9 of 9], by Amn China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base demonstrates its combat readiness in first joint, bilateral Elephant Walk

