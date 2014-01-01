Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participate in an “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This was Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Branden Yamada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 06:16 Photo ID: 6248946 VIRIN: 200622-F-ZZ000-0001 Resolution: 4468x1576 Size: 329.02 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Elephant Walk Side Angle [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.