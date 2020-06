Misawa Elephant Walk 2020

U.S. Air Force Col Kristopher Struve, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Koku-Jieitai Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wingcommander, watch as aircraft taxi into position for an "Elephant Walk" at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participated in the Elephant Walk, which showcased Misawa Air Base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This was Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

