Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFE Band performs in Speicher [Image 5 of 5]

    USAFE Band performs in Speicher

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Stamps, right, and Master Sgt. Carl Eitzen, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band trumpeters, perform a trumpet duo at Altenheim Marienhof retirement home in Speicher, Germany, June 18, 2020. The goal of the band is to further strengthen diplomatic relationships with various countries in Europe through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 02:57
    Photo ID: 6248766
    VIRIN: 200618-F-OT290-0097
    Resolution: 5472x3046
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Band performs in Speicher [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE Band performs in Speicher
    USAFE Band performs in Speicher
    USAFE Band performs in Speicher
    USAFE Band performs in Speicher
    USAFE Band performs in Speicher

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    saber
    attack
    destroy
    seek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT