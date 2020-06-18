USAFE Band performs in Speicher

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Stamps, right, and Master Sgt. Carl Eitzen, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band trumpeters, perform a trumpet duo at Altenheim Marienhof retirement home in Speicher, Germany, June 18, 2020. The goal of the band is to further strengthen diplomatic relationships with various countries in Europe through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

