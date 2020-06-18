USAFE Band performs in Speicher

Residents of Altenheim Marienhof retirement home watch a performance by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band at the retirement home in Speicher, Germany, June 18, 2020. The USAFE Band played to surrounding Spangdahlem Air Base communities to support those most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.18.2020
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE