USAFE Band performs in Speicher

Residents of Altenheim Marienhof retirement home watch a performance by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band at the retirement home in Speicher, Germany, June 18, 2020. The USAFE Band performed seven songs for those in the retirement home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.18.2020
Location: Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany