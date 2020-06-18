USAFE Band performs in Speicher

Residents of Altenheim Marienhof retirement home watch a performance by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band, in Speicher, Germany, June 18, 2020. The team visited retirement homes surrounding Spangdahlem Air Base in the villages of Bitburg, Wittlich, and Landscheid, Germany, to build partnerships between the base and local communities and support those most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

