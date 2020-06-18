Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band performs in Speicher

    USAFE Band performs in Speicher

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Residents of Altenheim Marienhof retirement home watch a performance by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band, in Speicher, Germany, June 18, 2020. The team visited retirement homes surrounding Spangdahlem Air Base in the villages of Bitburg, Wittlich, and Landscheid, Germany, to build partnerships between the base and local communities and support those most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
