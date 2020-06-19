Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth

Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, recognizes Staff Sgt. Emahni Jackson, left, and Tech. Sgt. Kim Powell, middle, for organizing the Juneteenth ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020. Approximately 60 Airmen from across the installation were in attendance to show their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)

