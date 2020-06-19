Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth

Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, addresses Airmen during a Juneteenth commemoration at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is dedicated to celebrating the liberation of those who were once enslaved in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)

