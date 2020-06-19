Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Hyral Walker, 2nd Bomb Wing chaplain, gives the invocation during a Juneteenth commemoration at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020.Approximately 60 Airmen from across the installation were in attendance to show their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)

