Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Hyral Walker, 2nd Bomb Wing chaplain, gives the invocation during a Juneteenth commemoration at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020.Approximately 60 Airmen from across the installation were in attendance to show their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)
06.19.2020
06.22.2020
US
This work, Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
