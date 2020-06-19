Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth

    Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Hyral Walker, 2nd Bomb Wing chaplain, gives the invocation during a Juneteenth commemoration at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020.Approximately 60 Airmen from across the installation were in attendance to show their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Juneteenth

