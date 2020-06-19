City of Rota Holds Ceremony to Honor Citizen Efforts Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo T Otero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    200619-N-KH151-0293 ROTA, Spain (June. 19, 2020) Capt. David Baird, commanding officer of Naval Station Rota, Spain, left, speaks with Adm. Antonio Martorell Lacave, Admiral of the Spanish Fleet, during a flag raising ceremony held by the city of Rota in honor of citizen efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. During the ceremony, a new monument was revealed honoring the victims, those who recovered, and the citizens who contributed in the fight against the disease. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

