City of Rota Holds Ceremony to Honor Citizen Efforts Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

200619-N-KH151-0293 ROTA, Spain (June. 19, 2020) Capt. David Baird, commanding officer of Naval Station Rota, Spain, left, speaks with Adm. Antonio Martorell Lacave, Admiral of the Spanish Fleet, during a flag raising ceremony held by the city of Rota in honor of citizen efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. During the ceremony, a new monument was revealed honoring the victims, those who recovered, and the citizens who contributed in the fight against the disease. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

