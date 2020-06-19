City of Rota Holds Ceremony to Honor Citizen Efforts Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

200619-N-KH151-0215 ROTA, Spain (June. 19, 2020) The city of Rota held a flag raising ceremony in honor of citizen efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. During the ceremony, a new monument was revealed honoring the victims, those who recovered, and the citizens who contributed in the fight against the disease. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

