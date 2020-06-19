City of Rota Holds Ceremony to Honor Citizen Efforts Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

200619-N-KH151-0108 ROTA, Spain (June. 19, 2020) Citizens of Rota place a wreath against a newly revealed monument during a flag raising ceremony held by the city in honor of citizen efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The new monument honors the victims, those who recovered, and the citizens who contributed in the fight against the disease. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

