200619-N-KH151-0135 ROTA, Spain (June. 19, 2020) Citizens of Rota carry the Spanish flag during a flag raising ceremony held by the city in honor of citizen efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. During the ceremony, a new monument was also revealed honoring the victims, those who recovered, and the citizens who contributed in the fight against the disease. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6247666
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-KH151-0135
|Resolution:
|5181x3701
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, City of Rota Holds Ceremony to Honor Citizen Efforts Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
