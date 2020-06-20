Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Towing Evolutions

The Coast Guard Valiant conducting towing operations with 45' Response Boat-Medium mid-may,2020, from Windward Passage to San Juan, Puerto Rico. This saved the Coast Guard over $100,000 in towing costs. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|06.20.2020
|06.21.2020 22:15
|6247369
|200620-G-G0107-1010
|672x444
|71.64 KB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
