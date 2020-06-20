Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Towing Evolutions [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Towing Evolutions

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard Valiant conducting towing operations with 45' Response Boat-Medium mid-may,2020, from Windward Passage to San Juan, Puerto Rico. This saved the Coast Guard over $100,000 in towing costs. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 22:15
    Photo ID: 6247369
    VIRIN: 200620-G-G0107-1010
    Resolution: 672x444
    Size: 71.64 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Towing Evolutions [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CGC Valiant crew in GTMO on Memorial Day
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Operation Southeast Watch
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Flight Operations
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Towing Evolutions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Drug patrol
    45 RBM
    CGC Vigilant
    Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant
    Cutter Vigilant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT