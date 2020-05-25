CGC Valiant crew in GTMO on Memorial Day

The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew on a port call mid-may 2020, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Valiant increased Coast Guard presence along the northern coasts of Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Windward Passage, working to prevent an anticipated surge of illegal immigration and human smuggling amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|05.25.2020
|06.21.2020 22:15
|6247366
|200525-G-G0107-1007
|2449x1632
|319.36 KB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|3
|0
|0
