    CGC Valiant crew in GTMO on Memorial Day [Image 1 of 4]

    CGC Valiant crew in GTMO on Memorial Day

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew on a port call mid-may 2020, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Valiant increased Coast Guard presence along the northern coasts of Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Windward Passage, working to prevent an anticipated surge of illegal immigration and human smuggling amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 22:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGC Valiant crew in GTMO on Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CGC Valiant crew in GTMO on Memorial Day
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Operation Southeast Watch
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Flight Operations
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Towing Evolutions

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant
    GTMO
    War on drugs
    CGC Valiant

