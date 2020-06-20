Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Operation Southeast Watch [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Operation Southeast Watch

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducting operations to support Operation Southeast Watch mid-june, 2020 off the northern coast of Haiti. Coast Guard Cutter Valiant patrolled over 11,000 nautical miles in the Caribbean, working closely with the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard cutters ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

