The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducting operations to support Operation Southeast Watch mid-june, 2020 off the northern coast of Haiti. Coast Guard Cutter Valiant patrolled over 11,000 nautical miles in the Caribbean, working closely with the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard cutters ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2020 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6247367
|VIRIN:
|200620-G-G0107-1008
|Resolution:
|663x430
|Size:
|34.62 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Operation Southeast Watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
