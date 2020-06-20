The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducting flight operations with Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter in order to qualify flight deck team members mid-may, 2020, in the Caribbean. Early in the patrol, Valiant conducted vital training with two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Air Station Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2020 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6247368
|VIRIN:
|200620-G-G0107-1009
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
