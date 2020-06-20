Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Flight Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Flight Operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducting flight operations with Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter in order to qualify flight deck team members mid-may, 2020, in the Caribbean. Early in the patrol, Valiant conducted vital training with two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Air Station Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 22:15
    Photo ID: 6247368
    VIRIN: 200620-G-G0107-1009
    Resolution: 683x447
    Size: 47.06 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Conducting Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    MH-65 Dolphin
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant
    GTMO
    War on drugs
    Air Station Miami
    CGC Valiant

