Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Grahn, a vehicle operator assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, inspects a prototype drainage pan from a vehicle wash rack at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 13, 2020. Grahn, along with two other 379th ELRS Airmen, was presented the first place award in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Spark Tank competition. Their innovative idea of a better solution to the base's wash rack drainage pans, combined with the second and third place winners, secured more than $100,000 in funding to further develop their products. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

