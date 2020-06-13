Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fernando Jimenez, a vehicle operator assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, displays his team’s winning submission in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Spark Tank competition at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 13, 2020. Jimenez, along with two other 379th ELRS Airmen, was presented the first place award for their innovative idea of a better solution to the base's wash rack drainage pans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

