Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition

A drainage pan rests in a vehicle wash rack at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 13, 2020. Three 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen were awarded first place in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Spark Tank competition for their prototype wash rack drainage pan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

