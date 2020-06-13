Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition [Image 6 of 15]

    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A drainage pan rests in a vehicle wash rack at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 13, 2020. Three 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen were awarded first place in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Spark Tank competition for their prototype wash rack drainage pan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 08:26
    Photo ID: 6247319
    VIRIN: 200613-F-UQ958-1001
    Resolution: 7790x5193
    Size: 18 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition
    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    USCENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    AFCENT
    379th ELRS
    innovation
    379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group
    Spark Tank
    379th EMSG
    AFCENT Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT