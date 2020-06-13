Wash rack innovation wins AFCENT Spark Tank competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Grahn, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Ryan Disher, center, and Fernando Jimenez, vehicle operators assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, display their team’s winning submission in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Spark Tank competition at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 13, 2020. The 379th ELRS Airmen were presented the first place award for their innovative idea of a better solution to the base's wash rack drainage pans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

Date Taken: 06.13.2020
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
Hometown: MOUNT CARROLL, IL, US
Hometown: OSHKOSH, WI, US
Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US