Col. Daniel J. Shank, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, addresses Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, during their call to duty ceremony June 17, 2020, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. Shank wished the unit well during their pending deployment in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.20.2020 19:52 Photo ID: 6247152 VIRIN: 200617-A-QP664-1421 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 3.41 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard Black Hawk unit deploys [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.