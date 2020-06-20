Ohio Army National Guard Black Hawk unit deploys

Photo By Sgt. Scott Fletcher | Capt. Chelsea Baker (on the podium) leads the singing of the Army Song during the call...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Scott Fletcher | Capt. Chelsea Baker (on the podium) leads the singing of the Army Song during the call to duty ceremony for Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment June 17, 2020, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. The unit, which operates the UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter, is deploying in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region. see less | View Image Page