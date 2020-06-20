Ohio Army National Guard Black Hawk unit deploys

About 200 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment (Assault), stationed at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, are embarking on an approximately yearlong deployment in support of U.S. Central Command.
The 1-137th operates the UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter. While deployed, the unit’s mission will be to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region. The unit’s previous deployments were in 2004-05 (Kosovo), 2009-10 (Iraq) and 2015-16 (Kuwait/Iraq).
